MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a cruiser crime when someone jumped into a City of Miami Police car and took off.

Police said it was stolen from Jackson Memorial Hospital and was later found along Northwest 27th Avenue and 41st Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday night.

Police officials detained a possible subject in the area for questioning.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.