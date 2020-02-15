Police: Car burglar shot 2 tow truck workers in Homestead

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police say a shooting in Homestead that sent two tow workers to the hospital was the result of a car burglary gone bad.

Newly released surveillance video shows the moments just before the incident in the area of Southwest Third Avenue and First Street, at around 9 p.m., Friday.

According to Homestead Police, the subject, seen wearing a hoodie, was burglarizing a car belonging to one of the employees at a tow yard

“This is predominantly — it’s a business and residential area,” said Homestead Police Sgt. Fernando Morales.

Investigators said the victims, who work for MIA Towing, saw what was happening and confronted the burglar.

The security video shows one of the employees walking into the frame and appearing to gesture at something. The subject is then seen cutting him off while pointing a gun and walking backwards, then suddenly charges forward.

It was at that moment when, police said, he proceeded to shoot both employees.

“As far as a shooting at a tow company here, it’s not something that happens every day,” said Morales.​

Detectives said the shooter then robbed valuables and car keys from one of the victims. The other employee was able to escape in a company car.

That victim was able to flag down police officers who were responding to the scene, telling them he had been shot in the back and that there was another employee still at the tow yard with the subject.

When police arrived, the shooter had already taken off, and as of Saturday night, remains at large.

Paramedics airlifted both victims to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. Saturday night, they were listed in critical condition.

Police hope the security video will lead them to the shooter. They described him as being between 25 and 35 years old, with medium-sized dreads.

If you have any information on this shooting or the gunman’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

