CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several police agencies, which includes the Miami-Dade Police Department, City of Miami Police Department and Coral Gables Police Department, worked together to capture two suspects that were involved in a fatal shooting in Coral Gables.

The MDPD is leading this investigation.

According to CGPD, the shooting happened at the 10 block of Aragon Avenue, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, which captured investigators as they worked as well as a person sitting on a curb with their head hanging down.

A second area of interest at 27th Avenue and Southwest Bird Avenue at Coconut Grove also had a heavy police presence.

In the area, a man, who wanted to remain anonymous, told 7News he had an encounter with the shooters as they tried to get away.

“This is unexpected for the area, very unexpected,” said the bystander. “But I will tell you something, I think the other one is in that building somewhere.”

Police Activity Alert we are currently investigating a Shooting at the 10 blk of Aragon Ave. and concurrently working with @MiamiPD and @MiamiDadePD in the area of SW 27 Ave and Bird Rd searching for the offenders. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) July 22, 2022

According to CGPD Chief of Police Ed Hudak, there was an altercation in an alleyway near Miracle Mile where the shooting took place.

The shooters abandoned their vehicle.

A Coral Gables K-9 unit then spotted the car and began to pursue, which led police to a Coconut Grove neighborhood.

The two suspects fled in opposite direction, which prompted police to set up a perimeter.

After receiving tips from residents about the suspects running through the neighborhood, police were able to subdue the two suspects without any incident.

Hudak thanked the public for aiding in the capture of the two suspects.

A motive for the shooting has not been determine.

