CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Several police agencies worked together to capture two people described as persons of interest in a shooting in downtown Coral Gables that left a man dead.

Speaking with reporters on Friday afternoon, Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak confirmed the subjects were apprehended without incident.

“We are here to announce both subjects, our persons of interest, are in custody without incident,” he said.

Coral Gables Police units responded to a call about a shooting at Ten Aragon Condominium the shooting happened along Aragon Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Friday.

A 7News source said a handyman at the building was shot at close range in an alley.

Surveillance video showed the shooters searching the man’s pockets after the killing. They later abandoned their vehicle.

“A description was given to our units that a vehicle had fled the scene at a high rate of speed with two individuals inside,” said Hudak.

Update ref. Shooting/HOMICIDE After a vehicle pursuit and search of an area perimeter, two subject are now in custody. And further inquiries about the HOMICIDE should be directed to @MDPDmedia — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) July 22, 2022

A Coral Gables K-9 unit later spotted the car and began to pursue it, which led police to a neighborhood in Coconut Grove where, they said, the subjects’ vehicle crashed.

The subjects fled in opposite directions, which prompted police to set up a perimeter.

7News cameras captured the SWAT team and heavily armed officers as they searched the neighborhood in the area of Southwest 27th Avenue and Bird Avenue.

A man who asked to remain anonymous told 7News he had an encounter with the shooters as they tried to get away.

“This is unexpected for the area, very unexpected,” said the bystander, “but I will tell you something, I think the other one is in that building somewhere.”

After receiving tips from residents about seeing men on the run, police were able to take them into custody.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene, as investigators combed for clues and a person sat on a curb with their head hanging down.

Hudak thanked the public for aiding in the capture of the two suspects, along with thanking the Miami-Dade and City of Miami police departments for their assistance.

“We worked together, we worked together quickly, and we were able to take these two people off the street for further investigation,” said Hudak.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

According to Miami Police, several roads continue to remain blocked off on Friday afternoon until police leave the scene.

UPDATE: the following roads remains blocked off in #CoconutGrove reference @CoralGablesPD and @MiamiDadePD ongoing investigation… 27th Ave / Trapp remains blocked off, as well as 27th Ave / Lincoln and Tiger Tail east of 27th Avenue. pic.twitter.com/m53fJSESUE — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 22, 2022

Hudak has called the subjects who are in custody persons of interest.

Miami-Dade Police have taken the lead in the investigation.

