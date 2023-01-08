MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a caller in a Miami neighborhood told them he shot a female and has a child.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed several City of Miami Police cruisers from an apartment balcony, Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. along the 7800 block of North Bayshore Drive.

Several officers in the video are seen slowly approaching a building with their guns drawn.

Police have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

