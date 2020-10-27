Police call off search for gunman after 3 children apparently shot themselves in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New details have emerged in a triple shooting out of Southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators called off the search for a gunman after three kids aged 9, 14 and 17 were all shot over the weekend.

Police now say two of the children were playing with a gun at a park when the shots were fired.

The two teens have since been released from the hospital.

The 9-year-old is still being treated by doctors.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.