MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a subject involved in a burglary that was caught on camera.

According to investigators, the incident took place on Friday, Oct. 13, at approximately 10:10 a.m. in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and 69th Street.

Detectives said the victim secured the warehouse at around 7 a.m. on the same day, only to return later and discover the burglary.

The business owner, who identified himself as Erik, spoke with 7News on Friday.

“We saw a man come in, and he was basically – he had his eye on the gate and put on his hat, and he got a couple of bolt cutters and snipped the locks,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was in broad daylight as well.”

The victim called police and provided video surveillance footage showing the subject forcefully breaking in and making off with several welding machines, valued at around $12,000 in total.

Police described the subject as a dark-skinned male who stands approximately 6 feet tall. In the surveillance footage, he was seen wearing a black hat, blue shirt and gray pants.

Investigators are also seeking information about a possible getaway vehicle, believed to be a gray Nissan Sentra.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

