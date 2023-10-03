MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A boy riding his bicycle to school was struck and killed by a white van early this morning in Miami Gardens, according to police.

The Miami Gardens Police Department responded to the scene, located in the 200 block of NW 199th Street, following the report of a pedestrian hit around 6:30 a.m. The young bicyclist was struck by the van while in the roadway. The driver of the white van remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel rushed to the scene and subsequently airlifted the juvenile pedestrian to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

