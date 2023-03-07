MIAMI (WSVN) - 7News exclusive shows the tense operation that happened during an arrest of an accused wanted killer.

It happened on June 8 at the Sinbad hotel.

Miami-Dade Police could be seen on footage making their way up the stairs of the motel with guns and body armor before the loud explosion took place.

Maurice Wright Jr. was wanted for shooting and killing his father, according to a warrant.

He is also accused of threatening to kill his family.

The special response team moved customers of the motel to safety as they placed a device around the doorframe to prepare for the blast.

Cops warned each other of what was to come.

“It’s gonna be a lot,” a cop is heard saying.

The cops are heard counting down before glass shatters along with chunks of drywall due to the explosion.

Wright Jr. was arrested without incident as police swept the room for other people. No one else was there.

