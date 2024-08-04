MIAMI (WSVN) - The body of a 29-year-old woman reported missing from Miami has been found in Biscayne Bay.

Alacyia Brandon, who was last seen in downtown Miami, was located deceased near 600 Biscayne Boulevard, according to the City of Miami Police.

UPDATE: We located Missing Person, 29-year-old Alacyia Brandon (deceased). MV https://t.co/QR5qTKcRgw — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) August 5, 2024

Brandon was described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 105 pounds, and last seen wearing a black crop top and black pants.

Police said that she was reported missing around 2 p.m., Sunday and her body was located later that day at around 5 p.m.

Details about her death are unclear at this time.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.