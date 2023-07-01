CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a body was found in a canal in Coral Gables.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence in the area of Cocoplum Circle, near Le Jeune Road, Friday night.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a bicyclist called them after seeing a body in the water.

MDPD assisted with locating and removing the body, and they will be handling the death investigation.

