NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took the driver of an all-terrain vehicle into custody after, they said, he fired shots at a vehicle that allegedly cut him off in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami Dade Police units responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Northwest 95th Street and 32nd Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

Investigators said the subject was illegally operating a four-wheeler on a main road when he opened fire..

Detectives said the ATV rider initially fled with another motorist on a dirt bike, but he was apprehended without incident on Northwest 84th Street and 27th Avenue.

