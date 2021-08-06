NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A man working on a fence was struck by a van that had collided with a car in a North Miami neighborhood, sending the worker and another man to the hospital, police said.

7News cameras captured the van and the damaged fence on a property near Northwest 135th Street and Fifth Avenue, Friday afternoon.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash, just before 3:45 p.m.

According to the witness, the van collided with a car in front of the home, sending the van through the front yard and into the white fence, possibly hitting the worker.

Nine-year-old Anton Rampersad said he heard loud noises.

“We heard three big bangs sounds, and then we came out with our dad to see the accident, and we saw the van,” he said. “The van over there was crashed, and the man was laying on the floor.”

Cellphone video captured police officers and a man in front of the van shortly after the crash, as well as another person sitting on the ground.

Paramedics have transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center as a trauma alert.

7News cameras captured the second victim as he was placed in an ambulance. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

It remains unclear whether or not other people were injured, as police continue to investigate.

