NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to track down a man wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 33-year-old Meylin Romero was killed in the early Sunday morning crash. She was a passenger in a truck driven by 38-year-old Marvin Garcia when their car hit another one.

The couple were heading southbound on Northwest 17th Avenue when the crash happened neat 95th Street, just before 6 a.m.

Detectives said Garcia fled the scene on foot, and they are looking for him.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

