NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for answers after a man was struck in the street and left for dead in Northwest Miami-Dade in what they described as a deadly hit-and-run .

Miami-Dade Police units responded to athe scene of the crash that occurred near Northwest 27th Avenue and 132nd Street, at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 1

“Respiratory arrest, they are performing CPR, it was a hit-and-run at 132 and 27,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Officials said a vehicle violently hit a man and left him for dead.

“Person down, head injury, unconscious,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

Detectives identified the victim as as Dilio Mena, a hospitality management executive, husband and father of two.

Police said Mena was crossing the street when a vehicle hit him and didn’t stop or call for help.

“The subject vehicle fled the scene, did not stop to render aid and did not call 911 to render any type of assistance,” said MDPD Detective Angel Rodriguez.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver.

“The victim was laying on the side of the road for quite some time before anybody noticed him there and called 911 for help,” said MDPD Detective Michael Tapanes.

Police returned to the area Wednesday to hand out flyers featuring a blue or gray 2012 to 2014 Honda CR-V with front-end damage and a missing front grill. They hope surveillance cameras can help find the hit and run driver.

“We have surveillance of the vehicle at the time of the crash and vehicle parts that we recovered from the scene. That’s how we know what kind of vehicle we are looking for,” said Tapanes. “It would mean a lot to the victim’s family to be able to find the person that did this.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

