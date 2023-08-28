MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested by police after being accused of stealing watches.

According to police, the armed thief stole several watches from a store in Miami.

He then took off and changed his clothes at least twice.

After searching for a while, officers found him and took him into custody.

They also found some of his clothing, a bag with the watches and a weapon.

