MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have stopped a confessed package poacher in Miami Beach.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Manon Skrubej after being accused of stealing multiple packages.

Surveillance video showed the woman in the lobby of a building putting packages into a large duffel bag. She then walked out with a full bag and arms loaded with packages.

Police said Skrubej confessed to stealing packages from several residential buildings over the past few weeks.

