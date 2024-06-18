MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A 26-year-old woman connected to a fatal hit-and-run in Miami Gardens turned herself in to police on Monday.

Shyteria Tranae Clarke was charged with leaving the scene of a crash with a death.

She appeared before a judge, Tuesday.

The incident happened on April 5 along Northwest 47th Avenue and 188th Street as the victim attempted to cross the street.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they declared that the victim was deceased.

