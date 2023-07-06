DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A 31-year-old woman who was caught on camera stealing a pricey puppy from a pet store in Doral was arrested.

Elizabeth Valdes, of Doral, was apprehended and taken into custody on Tuesday for the alleged theft of a teacup Yorkie puppy valued at $5,000 from World Famous Puppies located at 7870 NW 52nd Street. Employees with World Famous Puppies on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the dog was recovered and returned.

According to the arrest report, City of Doral Uniformed Patrol responded to the pet store on June 30, 2023, around 12:00 p.m. after receiving a report of a stolen puppy. Staff told police that a female suspect, later identified as Elizabeth Valdes, entered the store, took a puppy from a kennel, walked past the sales register without paying, and exited the store to the parking lot.

One employee said Valdes had been inside the store since approximately 10:00 a.m., engaging in erratic behavior such as dancing in the lobby, wandering in and out of the store, and entering the area where the puppies were kept. At around 11:40 a.m., Valdes allegedly picked up the black teacup Yorkie, informed the employee that she was taking the puppy and didn’t care about the consequences, and left the store without making any payment.

Footage from the store’s surveillance system reportedly captured Valdes leaving the premises with the puppy in her arms. The stolen puppy’s value was estimated to be $5,000.

On July 5, 2023, police visited Valdes’ residence with Doral Uniformed Patrol. Following an announcement and request for her to come outside, Valdes exited her home through the rear and was promptly taken into custody. She was then transported to the Doral Police Station and was interviewed by detectives.

During the interview, Valdes admitted to entering the business on June 30, 2023, going to the back of the store, and taking the Yorkie puppy. She claimed she didn’t believe it was a significant issue since she frequently visited the store and her brother was close friends with the owner. Valdes further stated that she left the store with the puppy without paying because she believed her mother had already covered the cost. However, neither Valdes nor her mother could provide any payment receipts for the stolen puppy.

Based on the evidence presented, the detective determined probable cause to charge Valdes with theft, and she was subsequently transported to TGK for booking.

