WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to the beating of a teenage student at a school in Florida City.

Authorities on Saturday confirmed 33-year-old Kady Ann Sewell was taken into custody.

The mother of the student, Zendre Pollard said the suspect came into her 13-year-old’s school, Bethel Junior Academy, and walked into the school cafeteria during the teen’s lunch period, Thursday afternoon.

The security footage shows a woman dressed in red or pink as she walked into the school cafeteria and approached a table. Moments later, she is seen appearing to hit someone out of the camera’s range with a belt.

“Who hits a child like that? Who hits anybody like that?” said Pollard. “You went straight for my son’s head, a child who has seizures.”

Pollard said Sewell’s son had been bulling her son.

“[My son] told me he had an incident with another child that was bullying him, and he ended up defending himself,” she said.

Pollard said the incident at the cafeteria followed.

“My son got bullied by the son, and now he got bullied by the mom as well,” she said.

A court on Friday authorized a restraining order against Sewell.

“I feel a lot better, I might be able to go to sleep at night. I’m not so sure,” said Pollard.

Sewell faces several charges, including child abuse. She has posted bond and is expected to be released from jail Saturday night.

