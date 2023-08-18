MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a break in the case for a South Florida man who was drugged and robbed last year.

City of Miami Police on Friday confirmed they tracked down and arrested 34-year old Danyelle Eans.

Investigators said the suspect went home with a man she met at a bar in Coconut Grove, slipped something into his drink and stole $40,000 in watches and jewelry.

The incident happened last May with officers using a still shot of the suspect in an elevator as their only clue.

They were able to track her down, arrest her and trace her DNA to some glasses that were on the victim’s countertop.

Police said this man wasn’t her only victim.

“Fast forward to just a month ago, local bar, she’s there, meets a man, he says, ‘Let’s go to my apartment,’ takes her to his apartment, and the same MO,” Miami Police Officer Michael Vega said.

Eans appeared in bond court on Friday and opted to waive extradition to Texas, where she faces other criminal charges.

