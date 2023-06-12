SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is being accused of arming herself with spray paint and committing a crime at a South Florida church.

Forty-four-year-old Alfa Illescas was charged with criminal mischief.

Police arrested Illescas Sunday night after, they said, surveillance video caught her in the act, breaking an altar outside, spray painting the walls, and trashing the courtyard.

She is still behind bars and is being held on a $6,000 bond.

