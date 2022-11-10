MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men and one woman who are accused of abducting someone. They also said one of the suspects is a career criminal who stole and terrorized random people on the streets of Miami.

Surveillance video from Oct. 30, showed people in a green Tahoe pulling up on a man who was walking on the sidewalk. A man identified himself as a police officer and forced the victim into the back seat of the vehicle where they robbed him.

The suspects then held the victim in the vehicle as they drove around using his credit cards.

According to police, 51-year-old Jesus Carbonell was linked to several of these crimes and was assisted by 49-year-old Zdenek Jelen and 33-year-old Jennifer Montenegro.

Police said that it was an employee at a Little Havana market who helped them track down the trio.

“Mr. Carbonell was the mastermind, it was his car, he was the one committing the robberies, he was the one that commited the burglary when he went into the supermarket, stole cases of beer, put them in the truck, and people that worked at this supermarket, came out and videotaped it, that’s what helped us solve this case,” said an officer.

A fourth person related to the the beer theft has also been arrested.

Police believe there are more victims that have not come forward.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

