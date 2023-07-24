HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance showed a thief targeting parents, as they dropped off their children at the Kids Playhouse Learning Center in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade Police arrested 32-year-old, Michael Celestin who faced a judge, Monday.

Police said Celestin swiped a woman’s purse out of her car and then used her credit cards at a supermarket.

He is charged with multiple counts, including burglary and accused of committing several similar burglaries at other locations in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

