HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a man who looted a South Florida business is now behind bars.

On Thursday, Alberto Daniel Cruz Hernandez, 31, was arrested after being accused of robbing a Burlington Store in Hialeah

According to detectives, Hernandez entered the business and took about $5,000 worth of goods, which included shoes and purses.

He is being charged with grand theft.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.