MIAMI (WSVN) - It was a close call for a South Florida driver when a gunman opened fire toward his car.

It happened Tuesday before 9 p.m. along Northeast 36th Street, near Biscayne Boulevard, where the victim said someone approached his vehicle and started shooting.

The victim was unharmed, but police now have a suspect.

Fifty-two-year-old Michael Scott now faces multiple charges.

He is being held on $5,000 bond.

