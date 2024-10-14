HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on Monday arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver, accused of fatally striking two elderly pedestrians in Hialeah.

Susej Calcines, 47, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of leaving the scene of a crash.

According to Hialeah Police, units on Sunday night responded to the scene of the crash in the area of East Eighth Avenue and 47th Street.

Investigators said the driver of a dark-colored SUV was traveling southbound along East Eighth Avenue when he struck and killed both victims as they were crossing the street.

Police said the motorist kept on going and fled the scene.

The elderly couple were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims’ daughter, Maria, spoke to 7News and said that she always feared that something like this would happen.

“They were my whole life,” Maria said. “Two elderly people who everyone loved.”

She identified her parents as 87-year old Julio Hernandez and 84-year-old Manuela Hernandez.

Speaking through tears, Maria said the driver had time to stop and help.

“I don’t understand how people can do that,” she said. “Accidents happen, I know, but have a conscience, my God. How can you do that? If you hit someone, stop and help them or ask for help because you could have saved them. You left them like an animal there. Thrown like trash.

Now, while Maria and her family will continue to grieve the deaths of their loved ones, they are glad that the person responsible was found and will be facing consequences.

