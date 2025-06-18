HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been arrested following multiple school burglaries throughout Hialeah.

Twenty-five-year-old Orelvi Perez-Deprado-Felipe is facing multiple charges including burglary and grand theft, tied to break-ins at three local schools.

Police said he targeted Hialeah Middle, Hialeah High and Palm Springs Middle, in a spree that stretched between February 2024 through May 2025.

Laptops, TVs, and other electronics were among the items stolen.

