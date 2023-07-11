DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A high-speed pursuit involving police ended in a crash on Tuesday.

It happened near Okeechobee Road and 117th Street.

7News was at the scene as the car was towed away.

The suspect, Brandon Montgomery, 25, was arrested by Doral Police. He faces three charges, which include aggravated assault on LEO, fleeing/eluding a police officer

and resisting without violence.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

The roadways have since been reopened.

