HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a suspect on Wednesday after a shooting at a South Florida hospital left one man injured following an altercation outside of a Hialeah hospital.

The suspect, Luis Martinez Rodriguez, was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Hialeah Police responded to shots fired in the parking lot of Palmetto General Hospital, located at 2001 West 68th Street, Tuesday night.

According to police, there was a family dispute at the hospital. During the argument, Rodriguez pulled out a firearm and shot a family member one time in the arm.

He then fled the scene.

During their investigation, detectives were able to contact Rodriguez and convinced him to return to the hospital. He was then taken into custody and remains at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

The victim, 43-year-old Carlos Costa, was rushed into the emergency room, which led to a brief lockdown.

He is expected to be OK.

