HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting two teens has been caught and cuffed.

The suspect, Neysser Poey-Gomez was arrested, Friday.

According to police, Poey-Gomez knew the one of the victims, and the shooting was in retaliation over an ongoing feud.

On Wednesday night, the two victims, 18 and 16, were sitting in a car when they came under fire on West 12th Avenue 51st Street.

The two victims were airlifted to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Neysser Poey-Gomez is being charged with attempted murder.

