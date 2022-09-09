HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of shooting two teenagers has been caught and cuffed.

Police arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Neysser Poey-Gomez, Friday.

According to detectives, Poey-Gomez knew the one of the victims, and the shooting was in retaliation over an ongoing feud.

On Wednesday night, the two victims, 18 and 16, were sitting in a car when they came under fire on West 12th Avenue and 51st Street.

The two victims were airlifted to the hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

Poey-Gomez is being charged with attempted murder.

