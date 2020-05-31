Police arrest suspect accused of shooting 2 men at Aventura Mall

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have caught and arrested a man accused of shooting two men at Aventura Mall.

Twenty-two-year-old Jose Belony is facing two charges of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

According to police, he got into an argument with two men Friday morning at the entrance of Nordstrom.

Then when police said he started firing at the pair, injuring both of them.

Belony bonded out of jail Saturday.

