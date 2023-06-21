MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspected shooter was stopped months after, police said, he unloaded in a South Florida neighborhood. The shots rocked the neighborhood months ago when gang unit officials called it an attempted hit.

After surveillance footage obtained and aired exclusively by 7News, authorities said 21-year-old David Lee Hayward was the one who fired multiple shots on March 7.

Hayward chased a man through the Silver Bluff neighborhood and was caught.

He shot around 30 rounds of bullets with some missing targets, but some bullets went into a house on Southwest 23rd Street. Luckily nobody was hit.

“You’re charged with attempted felony murder,” said Judge Diana Gonzalez-Whyte.

Neighbors reached out to 7News after multiple shots were heard on their block.

“I don’t feel safe,” said Neighbor. “The objective is to just kill this guy”

“It’s unpleasant and somehow frightening,” said another neighbor.

The bullet holes were still on the wall of this home, and neighbors told 7News that they were still shaken. The violence was not the only criminal jolt that was felt recently in that neighborhood.

“This is the Miami Police Department. We have a search warrant for your location,” said an officer using a loudspeaker. “Walk to the officers at the door with your hands up.”

On May 12th, residents reach out to 7News and showed a video of SWAT arriving at the same spot where the shooting was ongoing on Southwest 23rd Street and 14th Avenue.

“Do not make any sudden movements and obey all commands given to you by the officers at the door,” said an officer using a loudspeaker.

Violent crime and gang detectives grabbed the suspect, Ivonne Rodriguez’s stash and we’re back at the home a day later to arrest her on drug dealing charges.

Police said they were investigating whether the drug activity was connected to the attempted murder back in March.

In that case, police, ‘Made contact with the victim, who was, “In fear for life and the lives of family members.”

But Hayward won’t be back anytime soon.

“No bond at this time,” Gonzalez-Whyte said.

Gonzalez-Whyte also issued a stay-away order for Hayward. He is suppose to stay away from the victim.

Hayward remains at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of attempted murder.

