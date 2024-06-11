OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect, accused of fatally shooting a Miami Norland Senior High School football coach at his Opa-locka home.

Lance Brian Rolle, 39, was charged with second-degree murder with a weapon, robbery and home invasion with a firearm, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

According to police, Keon Bernard Smith was shot and killed in the morning of June 3 at his Opa-locka apartment in the area of Northwest 132nd Street and 28th Avenue.

When officers arrived at an apartment, they found Smith with at least one gunshot wound. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics determined he was dead at the scene.

A neighbor who spoke with 7News in Spanish said that three gunshots woke her up around midnight. She then heard more gunshots and screams, then police sirens.

Elmo Lugo, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, told 7News that Keon had been the quarterback’s coach at Miami Norland for two years but was not a teacher at the school. Nonetheless, he made a lasting impact. His death happening just days before the end of the school year.

“Coach Keon was a good coach, good mentor to all the kids. Helped out with all the kids. He was a good man and a teacher,” said Solomon Campbell, a football player at Miami Norland Senior High School.

Four days after Smith was killed, members of his community held a tribute at Miami Norland Senior High School to pay their respects.

