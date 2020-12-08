Police arrest serial burglar after manhunt in South Miami

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of a string of burglaries in South Miami.

The suspect, whom police have identified as 24-year-old Damian Kelly, was arrested after a massive manhunt in the area, Tuesday morning.

According to police, they conducted a routine traffic stop when they saw Kelly in the passenger seat of the vehicle and recognized him because he’s wanted for other burglaries, including one car and home burglary earlier this year.

When they tried to arrest him, the suspect ran away from them.

Police launched a massive search for Kelly with helicopters overhead and K-9 units on the ground.

Kelly ran into an unoccupied house in the area of Southwest 66th Street and 59th Avenue, where police set up a perimeter and waited to arrest him.

“We set up a perimeter. Miami-Dade got K-9 assisted us at the perimeter, said South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch. “Finally, we pinned down that he was inside the house. We saw some signs that he was inside the house, and we went to take him into custody.”

Kelly is no stranger to the law. He’s been arrested several times in the past for similar crimes.

Once again, he’s sitting behind bars.

Police said Kelly is wanted for three burglaries, including home and car burglaries.

“As of right now, it looks like we’ve got him on two burglaries for sure. Maybe a third one,” Bosch said.

Police said they are working with multiple municipalities across South Florida because they believe he’s connected to several burglaries that occurred in 2020.

