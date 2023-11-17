MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a school security guard accused of trying to inappropriately touch a student in his car after school hours.

Kayaun Whitfield was charged with child neglect and false imprisonment.

According to the arrest report, Whitfield allegedly had the student drive into a parking lot, where he attempted to commit the act.

Police said that he then handed the victim a $100 bill as hush money.

The victim was able to get into the driver seat of Whitfield’s car and drove home, where Whitfield is alleged to have locked him in the car, the arrest report stated.

He is being held on bond.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.