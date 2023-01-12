DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A case of road rage has led to a man’s arrest.

On Thursday, 25-year-old Rafael Garcia faced a judge after police said he crashed into another driver and tried to shoot him.

The incident happened Wednesday, at around 6 a.m., along Northwest 87th Avenue and 25th Street.

The victim told police he accidently cut Garcia off.

Garcia faces attempted second-degree murder and several other charges.

He was released on bond.

