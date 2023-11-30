SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after multiple law enforcement agencies raided that they called an illegal assisted living facility in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police on Wednesday night confirmed the arrest of 65-year-old Otto Egea stemming from their ongoing investigation and the execution of a search warrant at his home, located on Southwest 122nd Avenue, earlier in the day.

Investigators said the property was being operated as an unlicensed assisted living facility, with 30 people living inside.

Moreover, police said, employees were working there without a medical license.

7News cameras captured crews placing several patients in ambulances. They were taken away to be checked out medically.

Police said anyone not determined to be vulnerable is able to stay the facility until they find better living conditions.

Egea is facing a list of charges, including operating an assisted living facility without a license.

