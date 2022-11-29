NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested one person involved in the shooting that occurred in an apartment complex in North Bay Village.

On Tuesday, just after 7:40 a.m., Jose L. Aranibar-Camacho was arrested for taking the life of a man and sending a woman to the hospital.

Aranibar-Camacho was found outside of the apartment and immediately detained upon the arrival of law enforcement officers.

According to the arrest report, Camacho told officers on the scene that he killed his wife’s boyfriend and shot his wife in her apartment.

He, according to police, was angry that his wife was in a new relationship and that the male victim was living with her.

Camacho was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, and child negligence.

At last check, the woman was in critical condition.

An unharmed child was also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. According to police, that child was Camacho’s and the female victim’s.

The child is currently with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

According to police, Camacho also confessed to writing a note with information about the planned shooting, as well as an apology letter to his family. That note was later located inside Camacho’s home.

