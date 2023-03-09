MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department officers arrested a 26-year-old man involved in the vandalization of a city truck.

Christian Cabello-Diaz was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal mischief, Thursday morning.

He was accused of using a shovel from the back of the pickup truck to try to gain entry to the vehicle.

One week ago, commissioner Manolo Reyes’ city hall office was ransacked and vandalized, but it is unclear if Cabello-Diaz was involved in that incident.

This comes as Reyes is set to propose a safety resolution in a commission meeting at Miami City Hall.

