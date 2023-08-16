COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested Marco Roura after he brutally beat Gregory Breidenbach, a man who lives in Coconut Grove, on July 8.

The 45-year-old criminal was taken into custody on Wednesday and charged with strong-arm robbery and felony battery.

Breidenbach was hospitalized for nearly a week after he suffered severe facial injuries as a result of the attack. He believed he was targeted for being gay.

The incident was originally believed to be a hate crime but after an extensive investigation by the police department’s Violent Crimes Unit, officials determined a hate crime did not occur.

