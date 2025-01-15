FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Authorities have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Florida City.

Tyler Kingsley Manyou, 23, was taken into custody on Jan. 7 in Pembroke Pines for an out-of-county hold and then extradited him to Miami-Dade, where he is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond, according to jail records.

Kingsley faces a charge of second-degree murder in the Jan. 5 killing of Johvon Taylor, who was shot outside a home, according to police.

Detectives said a group of teens were outside a home on Northwest Sixth Avenue, near 13th Street, when a gunman approached and opened fire into the group.

Another child was also shot, but has since been released from the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Taylor’s death prompted an outcry from the community, with residents holding a memorial last week to call for an end to gun violence.

Taylor’s family described the teen as a kind, energetic boy who dreamed of becoming a basketball star.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about what led to the shooting or how Kingsley was identified as a suspect.

