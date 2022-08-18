MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to an armed robbery that led to a shooting in Miami Beach that sent one person to the hospital.

Miami Police officers swarmed the Extended Stay America Suites in Miami Springs, Thursday afternoon.

A picture shared with 7News showed the shirtless suspect in handcuffs.

Investigators said the suspect walked up to two men and demanded money before he opened fire near Eighth Street and Michigan Avenue on July 21, putting the victim in a coma.

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, remains in the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

The Extended Stay America Suites in Miami Springs is the same location where, police said, officers confronted a suspected robber connected to the fatal shooting of Miami-Dade Police Officer Cesar Echaverry on Tuesday. Police said the suspect was killed but have not provided further details.

