Police arrest man following barricade situation in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man they said barricaded himself in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Miami Police units were dispatched to the scene in the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 55th Terrace, just before 5 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where a SWAT team truck could be seen responding.

Officials said the man was taken into custody just after 7 a.m.

N.E. 2 Avenue between 54 and 58 Streets have been reopened and the barricaded suspect was taken into custody. https://t.co/kS2dbX8G1w — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 27, 2019

According to police at the scene, the man was armed with a gun.

It remains unclear if the suspect was barricaded inside of a business or a home.

Second Avenue was temporarily shut down between 54th and 58th Street. It has since been reopened.

