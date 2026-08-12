MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they arrested a man who was caught on camera dumping trash in Biscayne Bay.

City of Miami Police put out a flyer asking for help identifying the individual.

Investigators said they saw the video online that clearly shows the subject dumping trash from the bridge on Brickell Key Drive to the water below, July 8.

With help from other local law enforcement, police said they were able to find and arrest the man. As of Wednesday morning, he has not been identified.

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