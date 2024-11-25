MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested the man, they said, tried to sexually batter a sales clerk inside a smoke shop in Miami Springs.

Police said Tyrone Armbrister went into the Red Eye Smoke Shop on Canal Street on Nov.9.

On that night, 20-year-old Ahiline Campos was working as the sales clerk.

Campos said he asked her about cigars, bought a couple and left, only to come back, shirtless and with sinister intensions.

Surveillance video captured parts of the struggle and showed Armbrister attacking the victim and dragging her to a storage room.

She kicked, screamed, even whacked her attacker with a toilet plunger to get away.

Campos pleas to stop were ignored.

She was able to fend Armbrister off and lie to him about pressing an emergency button to send police.

He took off after that but was later caught.

He’s now waking up in a Miami-Dade jail on charges of attempted sexual battery, false imprisonment, and burglary.

Armbrister will face a judge Monday morning.

