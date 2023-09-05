MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man following a fatal multi-vehicle collision on the 79th Street Causeway in Miami, Monday evening.

The crash occurred at 1200 NE 79th St. involving five cars and a motorcycle, leading to one fatality.

The victim, ejected from their vehicle, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

The eastbound lanes on the 79th Street bridge reopened Monday night, while the westbound lanes remained closed for several hours before reopening just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday morning, officials announced the arrest of 24-year-old Alejandro Hall.

Hall faces charges of vehicular homicide and driving without a license. Officials said there is evidence that suggests he was driving at a high speed while possibly intoxicated. His Georgia driver’s license had been suspended, with driving restrictions until May 23, 2024.

