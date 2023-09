MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after a multi-vehicle collision in Miami on Monday night claimed the life of one person while they were in the hospital as police investigated the circumstances that led to the deadly crash.

Miami Police and fire rescue crews responded to the scene, located at 1200 NE 79th St., where the collision unfolded. Authorities said the incident involved five cars and a motorcycle.

According to police, one person was ejected from their vehicle. Emergency responders airlifted them to Jackson Memorial Hospital for urgent medical treatment. The victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

While the eastbound lanes on the 79th Street bridge have since been reopened to traffic Monday night, the westbound lanes remained closed for several hours. Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, officials reopened all lanes.

A police report stated that Alejandro Hall was arrested after he was driving at a high rate of speed while he was believed to be intoxicated. Further investigation found that Hall had a suspended Georgia driver’s license and had driving restrictions until May 23, 2024. Hall is charged with vehicular homicide and driving without a license.

