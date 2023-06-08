CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest involving a wanted suspect after he followed and exposed himself to a woman before he attacked her on May 19 in her Coral Gables high-rise.

On Wednesday afternoon, Coral Gables Police arrested 31- year-old Evert Andres Esquivel Pichardo after they used surveillance video and the victim’s description to identify him.

According to a police report, Pichardo followed the female victim into her apartment at the Life Time high-rise along the 200 block of South Dixie Highway. He entered and burglarize her residence before he pushed her to the ground to expose himself to her.

She immediately called 911 after he fled the scene.

Surveillance video from the parking garage and several street cameras captured Pichardo’s car and detectives were able to link his vehicle back to him.

Once police identified the subject, they were able to find a mugshot from a previous arrest and conducted a six-photo lineup for the female victim to identify the criminal.

She chose the photo of Pichardo and, further investigation showed he was a contract worker that worked for the company that services the high rise. Detectives said he used his employee key card time to gain exit the parking garage.

Pichardo was charged with occupied burglary with battery and sexual exposure. He is currently being held without bond and has an immigration hold.

